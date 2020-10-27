Sabarmati Riverfront Phase 2 plan receives in-principle approval

The approval was given at a meeting of the board of directors on Monday.

The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) has given in-principle approval to the concept plan and design of Phase 2 of Sabarmati Riverfront that will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 850 crore.

The approval was given at a meeting of the board of directors on Monday. In addition to the beautification of the riverfront with multi-utility, multi-layered promenade, Phase 2 design is also aimed at decongesting traffic in the surrounding areas as well as offering connectivity to areas like Maninagar, Narol, Gandhina-gar, North Gujarat and Sardar Patel Ring Road.

“Phase 2 will provide direct and additional connectivity between east and west sides of the river. Major advantage will be for air passengers… Defence personnel will also have an easy access to the Sabarmati railway station,” SRFDCL deputy commissioner RK Mehta said.

A barrage-cum-bridge, which will come up somewhere between Camp Sadar Bazaar and Torrent Power House, will benefit Sabarmati, Chandkheda, Motera and other areas of the city as there will be direct connectivity with Hansol and airport areas. The project will cover Sabarmati River from Ambedkar Bridge to Indira Bridge.

The use of riverfront will alleviate traffic congestion and pollution. “The construction of barrage-cum-bridge will also help in maintaining water level in the river. This will address city’s water requirement upto 10 to 15 days during maintenance of the Narmada canal as sufficient water can be stored,” Mehta said.

A stepping promenade on both the sides of the river along with road network, parks as well as residential and commercial development are also being planned. Phase 2 will have green belt on both the sides, children’s play area, food plaza, and an amphitheatre.

