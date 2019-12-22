Sabarmati riverfront: 2 labourers die in wall collapse

Police at the site of wall collapse at Sabarmati riverfront on Saturday. Javed Raja Police at the site of wall collapse at Sabarmati riverfront on Saturday. Javed Raja

Two persons were killed and two injured when an under-construction wall collapsed on the western bank of the Sabarmati riverfront near the NID campus on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Ditaben Mangubhai (25) and Sumantben Bhunsingh (54), both from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims were working near an under-construction Sports Centre at Riverfront when the incident took place. The deceased’s body were taken to Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The two labourers who were injured in the incident were taken to SVP Hospital for treatment.

“There was no space to move after the wall collapsed. Ditaben’s body was recovered with the help of a machine,” Nilamben, another worker, told The Indian Express. More than 100 workers work daily at Sabarmati Riverfront. When asked about the wages, Nilamben said, “We get Rs 217 per day. This month we haven’t yet received our payment as the due date was 10 days back.”

ACP LB Zala of ‘B’ division police station said, “Water canal work was going on… That area was dug up and four workers were working there. No FIR has been registered as of yet. We will file an accidental death or unnatural death report.”

Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer at Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), said that a team of eight to 10 personnel were sent for the rescue operations. “Prima facie, it appears to be a structural issue since the wall was hardly two to two-and-half feet tall and the excavated area was also of similar depth. Seeing these circumstances, the wall should not have collapsed, unless it was structurally faulty.”

Deputy Municipal Commi-ssioner Nitin Sangwan, said that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is looking into the matter and will have the details by Sunday.

