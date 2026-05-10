Dry Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad helps expedite barrage-cum-bridge works

The Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad city remains dry after authorities of Vasna barrage halted water flow for repair works of its gates on April 15, causing inconvenience to many. However, the dry river has helped in expediting the barrage-cum-bridge project works.

According to officials, the work of the air-filled rubber barrage, which is part of the under construction six-lane barrage-cum-bridge connecting Sadar market on the east to Acher on the west banks of Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs 239.9 crore under the Sabarmati Riverfront Phase 2 project, is going ahead of its schedule.

“The dry Sabarmati river has helped in expediting the construction work of the barrage-cum-bridge. The drilling and construction work, which was earlier planned keeping in mind the river water, is moving at a fast pace,” a senior official of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) told The Indian Express.

After the survey, soil investigation, site mobilisation and approval for the civil work for the bridge, the barrage work for the RCC diaphragm wall is underway along with filling of the riverbed. The barrage-cum-bridge will be completed on or before the April 2027 deadline if works are not delayed by the monsoon, the official added.

The Sabarmati River, which has been emptied for nearly two months starting April 15 for major repair and replacement work of 18 of the 30 gates of the Vasna barrage at a cost of Rs 9 crore ahead of the monsoon, is also witnessing repair work of the Subhash Bridge. The absence of water in the river will enable the civic body to begin demolition work on the damaged section of one of the most used bridges connecting the eastern and western parts—Subhash Bridge. The bridge project department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) stated that nearly six central spans will be demolished in the first phase. Since debris is expected to fall into the river during demolition, the work could not proceed with the presence of water. Therefore, the April–June dry period is ideal for completing the demolition.

The repair and replacement of Vasna barrage gates followed a pre-monsoon inspection, during which experts recommended replacing 18 of the 30 gates. The remaining gates will undergo repairs to ensure structural safety ahead of the monsoon. A similar pre-monsoon repair of the 30 gates in 2025 had led to drying of the Sabarmati river from May 12 to June 5, 2025. The dry spell last year was used as an opportunity for a major, city-led cleaning campaign to remove accumulated sludge and waste from the riverbed. Constructed in 1976, the Vasna barrage plays a crucial role in flood control and water regulation in Ahmedabad city.

As the repair work was not done on all the gates last year, this time it is being done extensively, authorities added. A deadline of 60 days to complete the repairs before the monsoon arrives has been set, though delays are possible. Initially, the plan was to begin emptying the river on April 1 with upstream inflow halted on March 26. However, irrigation needs for farmers using the Fatehwadi canal necessitated a schedule change, and the halting of water was started on April 15.

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New bridge-cum-barrage

The SRFDCL, which is implementing the project, said the 3.5-metre-high air-filled rubber barrage will be the first-of-its-kind in Gujarat. The new barrage will also address the water shortage in Ahmedabad city as the water can be stored upstream during maintenance or repair work of the Narmada main canal. The stored water can meet the water demand for 10-15 days. When the barrage opens, the flow of water will be towards Subhash bridge.

Also, with the riverfront being extended to Gandhinagar, the barrage will help maintain the water level.

The over 1-km-long six-lane bridge will have approach bridges from the Riverfront road on both sides of the main bridge. The installation work for the rubber membrane of the barrage will start after the completion of the barrage’s civil work, after the monsoon season in 2026, the SRFDCL added.

There is a provision of tensile roofing for the footpath that will be lower than the road level, due to which pedestrians can enjoy the riverfront view in the absence of traffic. The bridge connecting Torrent power station to Camp Sadar Bazar is also expected to address traffic issues in areas such as Chandkeda, Sabarmati, Motera, and Hansol near the airport, officials added. The operation and maintenance of the barrage will be done through an automatic control system.