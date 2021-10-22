Sabarmati pollution: Why is AMC shirking responsibilities: HC

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday asked the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) why it was “shirking its responsibilities”, during the hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) regarding releasing of untreated industrial effluents and sewage water into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad.

The court’s comments came following the submission of a report by the joint task force that brought out several flaws in the running of sewage treatment plants.

Observing that the AMC should take a “bold step”, a division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and VD Nanavati asked the civic body if it has taken any steps or framed any modalities with regard to the joint taskforce’s report. In the report, the task force observed that “the mega pipeline (in the Sabarmati river) has certain connections of unauthorised sewage disposal and the sewerage system of AMC has certain unauthorised connections of industrial wastewater disposal”.

Justice Pardiwala remarked that “identification of unauthorised wastewater connections is the core issue”. “Trade effluents are coming to STPs, that should stop and sewage coming to CETPs (should stop)… whatever damage has been caused we don’t think it can ever be repaired… we can arrest the damage… nature is in no mood to forgive. Look at what is happening in Uttarakhand… Accountability is something which is lacking… Nobody is answerable to anyone… you must hold people accountable, why not?,” Justice Pardiwala observed, addressing the AMC.

The court also added that if the municipal commissioner was watching the live streaming of the court proceedings, he must “hold every person accountable… Accountability is something which will make a headway in this”.

Amicus curiae advocate Hemang Shah, in a report, stated, “A rosy picture had been peddled by AMC projecting that all is well at their end. However, the report submitted by the joint task force reflects the other way round. The report brings out the flaws in the running of Sewage Treatment Plants… operations of STPs are not being properly reviewed and evaluated… systematic problems are never questioned and addressed… In many cases even basic operational issues of STPs are not noticed by operating agencies/Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and neither are they taken up for redressal.”

The report also adds that while the AMC has “peddled that the laboratory in every STP is functioning”, the laboratory set-up in every STP is not adequately equipped to test the constituents of the sewage.

Rohit Prajapati, a member of the task force present in the court, also submitted that it had come across instances of manipulation of parameters of pollution and added that “only 10-20% of sewage is treated, rest is discharged (as is in the river), there’s no dispute in that”. and CETPs too are in “bad shape”.

The court has reserved its order.