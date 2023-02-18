scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Sabarmati pollution: Gujarat HC seeks Central Pollution Control Board’s report on its record

The report, tabled in the Lok Sabha, marked the Sabarmati river stretch as the second-most polluted in the country.

Gujarat Sabarmati Pollution ControlTaking cognisance of a February 6 report of The Indian Express on the board’s findings, a division bench directed the Gujarat Pollution Control Board to place the study report before the court by the next date of hearing, March 17. (File)
While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition on pollution in the Sabarmati, the Gujarat High Court on Friday sought a Central Pollution Control Board report that was tabled in the Lok Sabha. The report marked the Sabarmati river stretch as the second-most polluted in the country, with biochemical oxygen demand at 292 milligrams per litre.

The report was prepared on the basis of the monitoring of the river conducted in 2019 and 2021.

Taking cognisance of a February 6 report of The Indian Express on the board’s findings, a division bench directed the Gujarat Pollution Control Board to place the study report before the court by the next date of hearing, March 17.

Ashima Limited, a textile unit which has been asking to discharge effluents in the mega pipeline managed by the Ahmedabad Mega Clean Association (AMCA)—instead of setting up a zero liquid discharge treatment plant at its own unit—informed the bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice V D Nanavati that setting up of the plant would increase the processing cost of the waste by 20 per cent, which is more than the company’s profit margin. The company also submitted before the court that setting up the plant “will convert a profitable company to a loss-making company”.

The AMCA informed the court that it had received applications from industrial units for joining the mega pipeline and that they will be kept in abeyance until the pipeline is de-silted. It submitted that the de-silting process had already started and that illegal connections into the mega pipeline were expected to be removed within the next three or four weeks.

The mega pipeline continues to carry approximately 15 MLD wastewater from illegal connections as of January, even after repeated high court orders to disconnect all unauthorised connections to the current sewage and effluent disposal system.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 13:05 IST
