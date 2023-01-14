Sabarmati pollution: Gujarat HC asks GPCB to explore ‘effluent discharge options’

The Gujarat High Court Friday directed the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) to hold a meeting with textile industries and other stakeholders to explore possibilities of effluent discharge. The direction came after textile industries sought connection to Mega Pipeline to discharge their industrial effluents so that the units could resume operation.

The bench observed that “the requisite parameters while discharging effluent in Sabarmati river” needed to be “urgently addressed”. The court also suggested if GPCB could consider if textile firm Ashima Limited can be permitted to discharge its effluent in the Mega Pipeline as an alternative arrangement during its meeting to be convened next week.

The court also directed that a report on the outcome of the meeting be conveyed to the court before the date of next hearing on January 20.

Several textile industries were closed down last year after HC’s directions following revelations of untreated effluent being discharged into the Sabarmati river. The industries have since remained closed and are currently seeking the HC’s nod to reopen.

One such unit, Ashima Limited, informed the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Vaibhavi Nanavati that while it has received formal permission from GPCB to set up a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) effluent plant, it requested the court that the firm instead be permitted to join the Mega Pipeline for discharge of effluents considering the economic aspect. The Mega Pipeline has been laid over a stretch of 27 kilometres across Ahmedabad city.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Mega Clean Association (AMCA), a state government venture that runs the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the pipeline, submitted before the court that a major issue is that of unauthorised pipelines being joined to it. Senior counsel Rashesh Sanjanwala, on behalf of AMCA, submitted it was unable to deal with this issue in the absence of requisite manpower.