Sabarmati Jail to start journalism course for inmates

To prevent Shawshank-style jailbreak, Gujarat prisons to go hi-tech To prevent Shawshank-style jailbreak, Gujarat prisons to go hi-tech

The Sabarmati Central Jail is starting a diploma course in journalism and proof-reading to make the prison inmates employable when they come out of jail after completing their sentence.

According to a joint statement issued by NavjivanTrust and Sabarmati jail, the course would start from October 15. A total of 20 inmates have been selected for it.

The statement said that if the inmates were able to learn the task of proof-reading, they would be given the job of proof-reading by Navjivan Trust itself on the jail premises and they would be paid as per rules of the jail. Navjivan trust publishes books on Gandhian studies and phoilosphy in several languages.

