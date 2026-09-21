Sabarmati Express stopped at Godhra after AC coach wheel overheats

Railway officials shifted passengers to other coaches before the train resumed its journey to Ahmedabad. (Image generated using AI)

A routine halt of the Sabarmati Express at Gujarat’s Godhra Railway Station turned into a safety operation Sunday night. Indian Railways officials found that a wheel on one of the train’s air-conditioned coaches had overheated, forcing them to stop the train and detach the coach before it could continue.

The train, travelling from Darbhanga in Bihar to Ahmedabad, has a scheduled two-minute halt at Godhra Railway Station, where it arrives around 9.15 pm. The train reached Ahmedabad early Monday instead of late Sunday, arriving one and a half hours later than scheduled.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

All hands on deck