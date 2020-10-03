Sabarmati Central Jail gets its own radio station for inmates

KLN Rao, Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General (Prisons), Gujarat Police, inaugurated the ‘Prison Radio’ station at Sabarmati Central Jail on Friday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

From now on, every time a prisoner walks out of Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad after completing the term, they will be sent off by a trumpet note and a farewell congratulatory message played by the jail’s very own ‘Prison Radio’ station, an initiative launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

Gujarat Police launched ‘Prison Radio’ initiative — a radio channel dedicated to over 3,000 inmates of Sabarmati Central Jail — which will play pre recorded content, including songs, interviews, information bulletins and even a programme of storytelling by the prisoners.

“During this lockdown, we realised how frustrating it is to sit at home being cut off from the outside world. Have we ever thought how tough it is for the prisoners who have spent years staying inside a prison, cut off from their families? There are over 3,000 inmates in our prison and every one of them has a story to tell. The radio station will allow them an opportunity to share their stories, about how the times spent here have brought a change in their lives or otherwise and what they aspire to be once they step out of the prison,” KLN Rao, Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General (Prisons), Gujarat Police.

“We have so much talent to explore in Sabarmati jail and the craft of storytelling is one of them. The station will also provide Hindi and Gujarati songs, health updates, counselling from psychologists, interviews of distinguished personalities from different fields and information about such government schemes which may benefit the inmates,” Rao added.

Sabarmati Central Jail was started back in 1851 and is considered a site of heritage value as Mahatma Gandhi was also locked up in this prison from March 11, 1922 to March 20, 1922 amid the then ongoing struggle for India’s independence from the British. Today, a yard called Gandhi Kholi has been preserved inside the jail premises in his remembrance.

The Prison Radio channel will start from 8 am and will function till 12 pm and then again from 3 pm to 6 pm every day, based on the comfort of the prisoners, as per jail authorities.

The channel was launched Friday by Rao and popular Radio Jockey Dhvanit Thaker from Radio Mirchi channel around 9 am.

“A special trumpet note will be played along with a farewell message whenever any prisoner completes their term and is ready to be welcomed again in the society,” added Rao.

The Sabarmati Central Prison has over 72 kinds of products being produced by the inmates as part of the prison industry including the extremely popular Jail Bhajiya House.

“The Jail Bhajiya House itself has an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore and our inmates are dedicated towards their services. We are also trying to bring private companies to come to jail for placements under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. The idea is that nothing should hinder progress,” said Rao.

