Murder convict walks out of Sabarmati Central Jail’s main gate; manhunt begins

It was an hour and a half later that the jailer at Sabarmati Central Jail realised Malde Rama Parmar was missing. (File Photo)

A murder convict sentenced to life imprisonment walked out of the main gate of the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, officials said.

Malde Rama Parmar, 30, was among 33 prisoners walking around yard number 4 of the biggest and most secure prison in Gujarat when he disappeared without anyone noticing his absence. It was only during a prisoner count an hour and a half later that the jailer realised Parmar was missing, leading to a failed search within the premises.

Parmar was booked for murder at the Kamlabagh police station in Porbandar in 2023. On May 9, 2025, the trial court convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He had also been booked earlier in a case of sexual harassment of a minor under the Pocso Act, according to an FIR registered at the Ranip police station regarding his escape.