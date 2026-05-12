Murder convict walks out of Sabarmati Central Jail’s main gate; manhunt begins

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A murder convict sentenced to life imprisonment walked out of the main gate of the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, officials said.
Malde Rama Parmar, 30, was among 33 prisoners walking around yard number 4 of the biggest and most secure prison in Gujarat when he disappeared without anyone noticing his absence. It was only during a prisoner count an hour and a half later that the jailer realised Parmar was missing, leading to a failed search within the premises.
Parmar was booked for murder at the Kamlabagh police station in Porbandar in 2023. On May 9, 2025, the trial court convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He had also been booked earlier in a case of sexual harassment of a minor under the Pocso Act, according to an FIR registered at the Ranip police station regarding his escape.
The FIR, filed based on a complaint by Jailor Devduttsinh R Gohil, stated that after his conviction, Parmar had been transferred from Porbandar Special Jail to Rajkot Central Jail to serve his sentence. However, he was transferred to Sabarmati Central Jail on November 16, 2025, for medical treatment.
On Monday, when jail officials counted prisoners in “bada chhakar (circle) of yard no 4”, they found only 32 prisoners instead of 33.
At about 12 pm, this led to panic as Parmar was missing. The general subedar led a search party around the prison, but he was not found, according to the FIR.
When officials checked the CCTV footage, they saw Parmar walk out of the main gate at 10.10 am.
Parmar has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 262 (escaping from custody). B R Rabari, Inspector of the Ranip police station, remained unavailable for comment.
Sabarmati Jail Superintendent of Police Gaurav Agarwal said, “We are still ascertaining how the prisoner managed to escape the prison and whose negligence led to the incident.”
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