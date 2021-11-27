Sabarmati Ashram revamp: Slum dwellers move HC seeking to quash oral order for eviction

Slum dwellers residing opposite the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram have moved Gujarat High Court seeking that the authorities be restrained from taking coercive steps as immediate relief. (Representational image)

Slum dwellers residing opposite the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram, who are due to be evicted from a government-owned parcel of land owing to the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development Project, have moved Gujarat High Court seeking that the authorities be restrained from taking coercive steps as immediate relief.

On November 23, officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad district collectorate office had visited the dwelling to raze the hutments but had then granted a week’s time to the 55 hutment residents to make alternate arrangements.

Prior to the eviction drive, no formal written notices were served on the residents and were only orally intimated to vacate the land parcel.

The petitioners, 55 of them representing each of the hutment, represented by advocate Anand Yagnik, have also sought the court’s intervention to quash and set aside the oral order of eviction and have sought that the court direct the respondent authorities — the state government, AMC and the deputy collector’s office — to consider the case of the petitioners for extending the benefits of the Regulations for the Rehabilitation & Redevelopment of the Slums, 2010.

In this respect, the petitioners have also sought that they be provided with alternative accommodation within the same vicinity or area and that the court direct the respondents to consider extending the benefits of either ex gratia compensation to the petitioners or alternative parcel of land.

As immediate relief, the petitioner-slum dwellers have sought that the court grant ex-parte interim order directing the respondents to maintain status quo of the said slums situated behind the water tank of Gandhi Ashram and that the authorities be restrained from taking any coercive action against them.

Highlighting that the petitioners belong to the “most downtrodden and repressed sections of the society”, the petition states that “depriving them of their shelter would be the last nail in the coffin”. According to the petitioners, they have been residing in the said premises from 15-20 years and some of the Petitioners are residents of the said premises from more than 25 years.

Submitting that constitutional provision grants an individual protection “from the interference of the State and also from dispossession from his property unless and until it is in accordance with the procedure established by law,” the petition states that “such haste only points towards extraneous reasons and oblique motives.”

It has also been pointed out that one of the petitioners’ primary grievance is that under the Ashram redevelopment project’s rehabilitation policy, Ashram inhabitants are being given either accommodation in the same premises or elsewhere within a radius of 1 kilometer apart from money as well, the petitioners too should be considered for similar relief by the respondent authorities.

It has been submitted that the decision of the deputy collector to evict the petitioners from the parcel of land is “erroneous, illegal, arbitrary, capricious and bad in law.”