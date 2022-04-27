Sabarmarti revamp: Will preserve Gandhian ethos, make ashram ‘visitor-friendly’, govt tells HC

The Sabarmarti Ashram “lacks various amenities” and the proposed redevelopment project seeks to make it “visitor-friendly”, while “preserving the Gandhian ethos”, the state government told Gujarat High Court in an affidavit dated April 25.

The affidavit was submitted before the HC in response to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who is opposing the revamp of the Sabarmati Ashram.

The Supreme Court on April 1 had directed the Gujarat HC to reconsider Tushar’s PIL on merits after the Gujarat HC had dismissed it in November 2021.

The state’s affidavit — filed by KJ Jamaliya, Deputy Secretary (Tourism) at the state Industries and Mines Department — contended the petitioner’s argument of “over involvement” of government and not taking existing trusts on board in the project.

According to the state government, four trusts which manage asham precincts — Sabarmati Ashram Preservation And Memorial Trust (SAPMT), Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti, Harijan Ashram Trust and Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust — have “graciously accorded their consent to the proposed project” and that the four have even nominated three trustees who have been inducted in the Governing Council as members ot trustees of the newly constituted trust — Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT).

The state’s affidavit reveals that a day before Tushar had sought urgent listing for hearing of his matter at the SC on March 25, a government resolution dated March 24 was passed, inducting three members in the Governing Council of the newly constituted Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust as members or trustees

The affidavit denied that the proposed revamp will lose the essence of simplicity and Gandhian ethos, as was pointed out by the petitioner.

The state government said that “merely because the proposed project envisages augmented facilities that are necessary such as the cafeteria, parking lot, parks, does not mean that it seeks to deviate from the ideology of Gandhiji. The proposed project seeks to make the Gandhi Ashram, a more visitor-friendly place… It is expected that with the development of the Gandhi Ashram, the number of visitors would increase…”

The state has submitted that at present the five acres entrusted to SAPMT is identified as the Gandhi Ashram which houses 11 original Ashram buildings out of 63, and even of the said 11 buildings, only three are open for visitors.

“The facilities therein are not sufficient and engaging enough for visitors. Moreover, the rest of the Ashram land is fragmented and utilized for varied purposes. The proposed project seeks to undo the said fragmentation and bring to life the essence of Gandhi Ashram as it originally stood. In view thereof, the 5 acre campus is to be expanded to 55 acres so as to include all 48 original Ashram buildings….The Gandhi Ashram as it stands today lacks various amenities necessary for visitors, which will be provided for. Thus, the project seeks to recreate the Ashram with its tranquil environment, while preserving the Gandhian ethos and at the same time, developing it as a place of learning and information about Mahatma Gandhi’s life,” the affidavit states.

“The Gandhi Ashram outside the 5 acre land, is no way a testament of the Gandhian ethos of frugality or simplicity. In fact, the Gandhian ethos of frugality and simplicity will be highlighted more by the proposed project….it was observed that the Gandhi Ashram, except the 5 acres maintained by SAPMT, in its condition presently, is not satisfactory and was found to be uninformative for tourists visiting the same,” the state has further reasoned in its affidavit.

“The Gandhi Ashram as it presently stands, does not provide adequate information about the complete Ashram as established by Gandhiji and the philosophy propounded by the Father of our Nation,” it further said.

The state government, in its affidavit, also cast aspersions on the petitioner, submitting that Tushar “as a descendant of the Father of our Nation, it is expected of the petitioner to take pride in the fact that extensive and sincere efforts are being made to preserve the legacy of Gandhiji, instead the petitioner has only exhibited discontent for no sound reason.”

The affidavit further goes on to add that the petitioner “has made a disconcerted effort and made frivolous averments, for the sake of it, to malign the proposed project and has painted a distorted picture, without any sound basis,” while stating that the state government finds it “difficult to fathom” as to why the petitioner has an “objection with the Gandhi Ashram to be made as a world-class museum and a tourist destination, when the same would mean that the philosophy, teachings and life work of Gandhiji will reach a large audience and will be preserved in the best possible manner.”