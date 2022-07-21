Sabarmati Ashram revamp: 18% work done, 51 families yet to rehabilitate

The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT) has begun dialogue with other Gandhian institutions for developing a “concept note” on what the “Brihad ashram” (larger ashram) would be like when restored and redeveloped, a meeting for which was held on July 2 and 3 with seven Gandhi memorial museums across the country.

Sources associated with the project told The Indian Express, “18 per cent of the precinct development-related work has been completed so far”.

The SAPMT, which manages the five acres where the Hriday Kunj — Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba’s residence — and other historical buildings are located, will also study its visitors’ books over the last decade to see what people seek from the ashram, said a source.

Nearly six months since the tender was awarded to a joint venture to commence work on the Rs 1290-crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project, or “Brihad Ashram” project, sources associated with the project said that of the 301 families residing in the planned development area, a deal with respect to the resettlement and rehabilitation of 250 families have been worked out.

The officials are working to persuade the remaining 51 families who have not yet decided.

Nareshbhai engaged in making of Charkha at the remaining portion of Charkha making workshop at Gandhi Ashram, Sabarmati.

(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Nareshbhai engaged in making of Charkha at the remaining portion of Charkha making workshop at Gandhi Ashram, Sabarmati.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Simultaneously, the SAPMT, held a meeting with the directors of the seven Gandhian museums including National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi, Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya, Barrackpore, West Bengal, Gandhi Memorial Museum, Madurai, Mani Bhavan Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, Wardha, Maharashtra, Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Ni Sabha, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Gandhi Smruti, Bhavnagar.

A trustee at SAPMT Kartikeya Sarabhai said, “The meeting was part of the annual meeting that the (seven Gandhian) museums have every year at different museums and this year the meeting was here (at SAPMT). We asked them what their opinion is and they said they are looking forward to the concept note. They mentioned some points which we will incorporate in the note.”

A source said, “The common apprehension that has been aired is that the exhibit and museum will become like a theme park. So it was decided that we take recommendations from the seven museum directors.”

The Gujarat government, in an affidavit filed while responding to a public interest litigation by Gandhiji’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi, opposing the project, had stated “the concept note for the restoration of the Ashram is being prepared by SAPMT, which is the Trust that maintains the Gandhi Ashram and the research work related to the same is being carried out by Gujarat Vidyapith.”

As far as the civil works are concerned, landfilling work has been completed on four of the nine plots under the town planning scheme covering the project, according to an Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) official associated with the precinct development project.

Landfilling in progress on North Western end of Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment site. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Landfilling in progress on North Western end of Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment site. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

“We have received partial possession of three other plots where land filling work is underway and possession of the remaining two plots remain. One drainage line of 800 metres has been laid of the total approximately 3.2 kilometre of drainage line that has to be laid,” the official said.

The base of the plan prepared by Ahmedabad-based consultants HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, for the project is a 1949-aerial shot of the Ashram when it was spread across 18-19 hectares. At present, the ashram is on five acres of land, managed by the SAPMT.

Rehabilitation and resettlement

Of the 250 families who have decided to evacuate the premises, 38 have taken the flats option.

The Gujarat government has provided for three options to choose from as a rehabilitation measure — a 65 square metre tenement, a Gujarat Housing Board flat and Rs 60 lakh compensation amount, of which the officials are trying to convince people to take the flat option more than the tenement, given the costs and the time consumed.

According to an official associated with the project, 212 families have opted for compensation, “including 15-20 families who are eligible for Rs 90 lakh compensation” and remaining for Rs 60 lakh.

Rushik Rathod and his wife at their workshop, beside their erstwhile residence which stands demolished now (Express photo by Sohini Ghosh) Rushik Rathod and his wife at their workshop, beside their erstwhile residence which stands demolished now (Express photo by Sohini Ghosh)

Around 180 families have received the full compensation amount, payable once a family evacuates their premise, while 15 families have received the first installment of Rs 40 lakh with the remaining Rs 20 lakh to be paid once a family evacuates and hands over the possession.

Those with two-storey hutments and seeking monetary compensation are being offered Rs 90 lakh and residents opting for a flat are being accomodated at a 4 bhk flat at a Gujarat Housing Board building at Nirnay Nagar, nearly four kilometres away from the Sabarmati Ashram, even as some residents allege that an option of tenement is not being provided. However, BJP MP Narhari Amin as well as another top official specially deputed for the redevelopment project, say that the option of a tenement is very much on the table.

Amin, who is also a member of the governing council of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project said, “Making tenements can take upto 1.5- 2 years whereas a family opting for a flat or monetary compensation of Rs 60 lakh can shift out immediately.”

Rushik Rathod, who earlier had a residence at the Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Staff Quarters is among those who has taken the flat. When living on the ashram premise, Rushik’s house had a room that served as his workshop for making souvenir charkhas, including the traditional ‘Mahatma’ box charkha.

However, after accepting the settlement for relocating, Rushik now comes to the workshop which stands intact though his house has been demolished.

However he says he is unsure of the fate of the workshop. “We requested them to compensate us for the same but they have not responded to it so far.”

Rushik and his wife are also finding it difficult to enrol their child studying in class 5 under RTE, at a school near to their residence, claiming that they are yet to get the possession papers of their new flat.

An official involved with the resettlement and rehabilitation of Ashram residents says, “There are total five persons we have surveyed who have workshops or shops in and around the Ashram premise and their case will be put before the executive committee for consideration of compensation.”