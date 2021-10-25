Sabarmati ashram redevelopment: Rally against project ends at ashram; protest to continue, say Gandhians

Concluding their week-long march, which started from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha of Maharashtra on October 17, to oppose the Central and Gujarat governments’ Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project, around 35 Gandhian followers from 14 states, on Sunday, expressed their resolve to continue opposing the project in a manner marked by non-violence and civil disobedience.

The Central and Gujarat governments have announced to redevelop the Sabarmati Ashram at the cost of Rs 1,200 crore. In a recently issued short film, the state government has made various components of the project public.

The project is being opposed by Gandhian followers and some eminent personalities of civil society. As part of the opposition, a group of Gandhian followers had started the march – Sevagram Sabarmati Samvad Yatra – from Sevagram Ashram. Concluding the march, the group first held a prayer meeting at the Ashram and then, addressed a press conference at the nearby Khet Bhavan.

Addressing the press conference, Ramchandra Rahi from Gandhi Smarak Nidhi said, “We request the government to use the money they are allocating to make Sabarmati Ashram world-class to be used for poverty alleviation and employment.”