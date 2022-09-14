scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Sabarmati, Ahmedabad railway stations to be revamped

Union Minister Amit Shah's announcement last month that the Ahmedabad Railway station at Kalupur will be redeveloped based on architecture of Sun temple at Modhera.

The existing “Jhulta Minara” or shaking minarets in close proximity to the Ahmedabad railway station will also be integrated into the redeveloped railway station.

The two railways stations at Sabarmati and Ahmedabad (Kalupur Railway station) will be fully redeveloped, said Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. “These are being redeveloped into modern stations with roof plaza and concourse,” said Vaishnaw after taking a tour of the Sabarmati multimodal hub that will connect passengers of the bullet train, the Indian Railways, the Ahmedabad Metro and BRTS at Sabarmati. He said that the multimodal transport hub will be ready by February 2023.

He also reiterated Union Minister Amit Shah’s announcement last month that the Ahmedabad Railway station at Kalupur will be redeveloped based on architecture of Sun temple at Modhera. “The work will start soon. The project is going to the cabinet for approval,” the minister added. Approvals for redeveloping the Sabarmati railway station has already been received.

The minister interacted with the workers at the Sabarmati multimodal transport hub. Talking about the progress of bullet train project, the railway minister said that pillars have been erected on 80 kms of the route. “After the change of government in Maharashtra, the pending issues in the state has been solved,” he added.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 04:49:33 am
