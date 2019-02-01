Sabarkantha: Tribal girl found hanging, kin allege murder

A tribal family in Sabarkantha district along with community members took out a rally on Thursday, seeking justice for a 17-year-old girl who allegedly committed suicide on January 4. The girl’s body is decomposing at her house since then as her family has refused to cremate her, seeking police action against the suspects. The family alleged that the girl was murdered.

A group of over 100 people marched in Khedbrahma town, dominated by tribals, with plaques and banners seeking justice for Pinky, who was found hanging from a tree on Khedbrahma-Ambaji Highway. Her 55-year-old father Chatraji Gamar, a resident of Panch Mahudi village, belonging to Dungari Garasia Bhil tribe, said, “I can’t say when I am going to do the last rituals. The matter is not in my hands anymore. The community leaders will decide the fate.” Gamar served in the Central Reserve Police Force for nearly a decade but came back due to family issues.

The decomposing body of Pinky is kept in a wooden box filled with slabs of ice and covered with jute sacks. The family members said that the villagers help them in getting ice slabs everyday from Khedbrahma town. The body is lying at Gamars’ home.

Pinky was a first-year student of Arts in a Khedbrahma college. According to her father, on January 1, she left for college where a cultural festival had been organised. She did not return till evening and later called her father to inform that she won’t return as she was going to her friend’s house, which was about 10 kms from Khedbrahma.

“She told me that she would be at her classmate’s house. I was a little apprehensive. But I know the girl in whose house my daughter went on that day to stay. Pinky told me that she would be back by next morning. We kept calling her but she didn’t return. After days of running around to find my daughter, the police informed me at around 5 PM on January 4 that my daughter committed suicide,” Gamar told The Indian Express over phone.

He said that police acted as if they were hiding something from him. He said that when he saw his daughter there was no sign indicating suicide. “It looked like an act of murder,” he alleged.

Sabarkantha district Superintendent of Police Chaitanya Mandlik said, “We did the post-mortem twice but there was no suggestion of murder. Based on written application, we registered an FIR against four to five persons for abetting the suicide. But we are investigating the case from all angles.”