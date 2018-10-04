Sabarkantha rape case: Rape of 14-month-old sparks protests against migrants, over 100 arrested

Policemen patrol an area in Sabarkantha district following protests. Policemen patrol an area in Sabarkantha district following protests.

Police in four districts of north Gujarat arrested over 100 people in the last two days in connection with several violent protests that were held against the rape of a 14-months-old girl in Sabarkantha district.

The protesters while targeting establishments of migrant workers are demanding that the accused be hanged. The accused in the rape case is a migrant worker of Bihar. Police said that in Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Aravalli district, 11 FIRs were lodged and over 100 people were arrested for Unlawful Assembly, damaging properties, among other charges.

For the past two days, people are protesting against migrant workers, taking out candle marches and observing bandh.

On September 28, a 14-month old girl was allegedly raped by a labourer in Sabarkantha. She has been admitted to the civil hospital in Ahmedabad where her condition is stated to be stable. Police said that the accused identified as Ravindra is a native of Bihar and was working in a factory.

The protests are supported by Thakor Sena, among other organisations. On Wednesday, Sardar Patel Group (SPG) also extended its support to the protests.

Meanwhile, police have increased the security in sensitive areas in all the four districts by deploying State Reserve Police personnel in the sensitive areas. Police held several meetings with leaders, businessmen and sarpanches of villages to contain the anger.

Gandhinagar Range IG Mahendrasinh Chavda told The Indian Express: “A total of 11 FIRs have been registered in four districts and 105 people were arrested in the past two days.” He said that police are engaging with the local leaders. He said that the a meeting with industrialists were also held and installing CCTV cameras, among other issues, were also discussed.

