Sabarkantha man shows rabies symptoms around 3 months after dog bite, under treatment in hospital

The 27-year-old was admitted for treatment after 'showing aggressive behaviour, including walking on all fours, barking'

Written by: Ritu Sharma
3 min readAhmedabadFeb 2, 2026 02:26 AM IST
TWO DAYS after a 27-year old-man was admitted at the Civil Hospital in Palanpur after showing “extremely aggressive behaviour due to rabies infection”, the hospital authorities said on Sunday that his condition was “stable”.

The man, a father of three, hails from Gora village in Sabarkantha and works as a farm labourer in Nalasar village. On January 30, he  was taken to the Trauma Centre at Banas Medical College and Research Institute in Palanpur after he exhibited severe neurological symptoms linked to rabies, including walking on all fours, barking, aggressive behaviour and hydrophobia (fear of water). Videos of the man purportedly showing such symptoms surfaced online.

On Sunday, however, the hospital authorities said the patient is “co-operating” and “stable”. “The rabies case is under observation. Today (Sunday), he is co-operating and stable. He is also taking food orally and following verbal commands. He is not under sedation anymore,” Medical Superintendent at the Banas Medical College and Research Institute in Palanpur Dr Sunil Joshi told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, 15 persons – including the man’s family members and other villagers who came in contact with them – have been administered the Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV), sources said.

The man was bitten by a rabid dog around three months ago and did not take the vaccine. A few days ago, he started showing severe neurological symptoms of rabies. He attacked his family members and chaos prevailed at the hospital as well when he apparently broke free from the isolated ward he was restrained in, sources said. The hospital authorities informed the District Collector, the Superintendent of Police and the forest department. The hospital decided to involve multiple agencies, including the forest department, to ensure the safety of hospital staff and other patients, said Dr Joshi of Palanpur Civil Hospital, adding that forest department staff had to use specialised nets to safely restrain the man for treatment.

Dr Joshi added that this is the fourth case of rabies reported from Banaskantha district over the past year. “Another recent case was from Palanpur, where a man and his son were bitten and scratched, respectively, by a stray dog. The father took the ARV but the son did not. However, a few weeks later, he became infected,” Dr Joshi told The Indian Express.

Live Blog
