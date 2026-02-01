Sabarkantha man infected by rabies stable: Palanpur Civil Hospital

Two days after a 27-year old-man was admitted at the Civil Hospital in Palanpur after showing “extremely aggressive behaviour due to rabies infection”, the hospital authorities said on Sunday that his condition was “stable”.

The man, a father of three, hails from Gora village in Sabarkantha and works as a farm labourer in Nalasar village. On January 30, he was taken to the Trauma Centre at Banas Medical College and Research Institute in Palanpur after he exhibited severe neurological symptoms linked to rabies, including walking on all fours, barking, aggressive behaviour and hydrophobia (fear of water). Videos of the man purportedly showing such symptoms surfaced online.