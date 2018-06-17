Sabaramati Ashram Centenary Year Ends One of the ‘first Harijans’ to live at Bapu’s ashram gets special mention

Daniben and Dudabhai’s profiles at the exhibition Daniben and Dudabhai’s profiles at the exhibition

Among the eight persons whose lives have been etched in an exhibition panel of Sabarmati Ashram is one of the first Dalit residents who lived with Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram in the 1920s.

Dudabhai Dafda had come to stay at the ashram with his wife Daniben and daughter Lakshmiben. “We were among the first Harijan families who had come to stay at the ashram in 1917,” said Dudabhai’s grandson, Maganbhai, who had come to witness the inauguration of the display panel, marking the conclusion of centenary year of the ashram’s foundation.

“Mahatmaji was so close to my grandfather that he had named my father Mohanbhai,” he added. Recalling an incident about the ashram which he had learnt from his parents, Maganbhai said: “Everyone at the ashram lived together like one large family and used the same well, but when people got to know that Dudabhai was a Harijan, they questioned Gandhiji, asking how could he let a Harijan reside in the ashram. To which Gandhiji said that Dudabhai will continue to reside in ashram and use the well too, and people in the ashram will have to accept it or find another way. The residents gradually accepted it. However, the ashram faced major drop in the financial help after that,” he said.

Dudabhai’s daughter, Lakshmiben, married Maruti Sharma, another resident of the ashram from a different caste with Gandhiji’s consent.

