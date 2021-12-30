scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Sabar dairy to set up integrated dairy plant in Telangana

Sabar dairy will establish a modern dairy plant with 5 lakh litres per day capacity expandable up to 10 lakh litres per day near Hyderabad for marketing of Amul milk and range of fresh products, stated an official release.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 30, 2021 1:57:57 am
The proposed Rs 500 crore plant will have facility to manufacture pouch milk, buttermilk, curd, yogurt, lassi, paneer, ice cream and sweets.

An MoU was signed Wednesday between the Telangana government and Sabar Dairy for construction of an integrated dairy plant for manufacturing of milk and milk products at Wargal near Hyderabad.

Sabar dairy, operated by Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers union Ltd, Himmatnagar, will establish a modern dairy plant with 5 lakh litres per day capacity expandable up to 10 lakh litres per day near Hyderabad for marketing of Amul milk and range of fresh products, stated an official release.

