Sabar Dairy director Jayanti Patel cuts Cong ties, joins BJP

Jayanti Patel, one of the directors of Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited also known as Sabar Dairy, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Gandhinagar on Monday, quitting his association with Congress.

In an event held at Shri Kamalam office of Gujarat BJP in Koba, Patel joined the party with his supporters in the presence of BJP state president CR Paatil.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are carrying out development work for the nation and that motivated me to join BJP today with my supporters. Earlier, I was contributing towards the Congress party in Bhiloda, Meghraj and Modasa taluka seats of Aravalli and now I will campaign to help the BJP candidates win,” said Patel at the event.

On this occasion , Paatil said, ” Many parties mention service towards society in their manifesto however there is only party BJP whose workers actually attempt to bring this motto of service at ground level. In this regard, the state government has announced policies to ensure that such service work reaches the people and all facilities are available in the villages. Special provisions have been introduced in the state budget this year for the welfare of villages.”