Rustication sparks debate over cellphone use in campus,hostels

Should students be allowed to use mobile phones on university and college campuses or for that matter in their college hostels across the state?

The recent rustication of five students by the Gujarat Vidyapith for using cellphones in their hostel has trigerred such a debate.

A residential university with 1,000 post-graduate students at its Ahmedabad campus and an equal number of students in its undergraduate courses on its two campuses in Gandhinagar district,Gujarat Vidyapith banned the use of cellphones by students even in its hostel six years ago.

However,there is no such ban on their use by teachers and other staff on college campus or hostels. They only have to ensure that they keep it switched off or in silent mode while taking class.

Earlier,students found carrying cellphones were allowed to go scotfree with mere warnings. This was the first time that the university has gone to the extent of rusticating five students for violating the ban. The university does not have the provision of imposing a fine which increases the financial burden on parents.

The main reason behind the ban,according to its Registrar Rajendra Khimani,is that cellphones are misused more they are used by the students. According to him,the majority of his students opposing the ban come from urban areas.

As for students wanting to keep in touch with their family members,Vidyapith has installed landline phones in its hostels. We have also given landline and cellphone numbers of the wardens and principals to the parents so that they can call their wards in case of an emergency, Khimani maintained. We attend phone calls even during the night. There is no need for students to carry cellphones, he added.

Nirma University has banned carrying of cellphones by students on its campus.

Other university heads are,however,of the opinion that while it is justified to ban use of cellphones by students in classrooms,there is no need for such bans in hostels. Ban on mobile phones is perfectly okay in classrooms, points out Dr Mukul Shah,acting V-C of Gujarat University,the states biggest university. However,he does not see any reason for such a ban in hostels.

GU has no such ban on the campus or even in classrooms. But they want it switched off during classes.

Gujarat Technological University V-C Akshai Aggarwal also agrees with him when he says that phones ringing in the classroom destroys the environment of teaching,but also that he sees no reason for a ban on carrying it or using it in hostels.

Junagadh Agriculture University V-C N C Patel went on to say that parents may want to be in regular touch with their children and so carrying of cellphones in hostel was totally justified. But cellphones are not allowed in classrooms, he added.

