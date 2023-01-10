scorecardresearch
Russia-Goa chartered flight diverted to Gujarat after bomb threat

Besides the local police, a team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat has also joined the exercise to sanitise the aircraft of Azur Air after it landed on Jamnagar Airport.

The collector said that if sanitising the plane takes longer, they will shift passengers to hotels.
A CHARTERED FLIGHT from Moscow with 244 people on board was diverted to Jamnagar and landed on Jamnagar airport safely late on Monday night after a threat of there being a bomb on board the plane.

“There was a threat of there being a bomb on flight from Moscow to Goa and therefore the flight was diverted to Jamnagar. The plane has landed safely and 236 passengers and six crew members abord it have been evacuated safely. Police, Indian Air Force and air port officers are scanning the aircraft,” Sourabh Pardhi, district collector of Jamnagar told The Indian Express, adding, “The passengers are, reportedly, tourists. They have been guided to the lounge inside the terminal building of the airport for now.”

Besides the local police, a team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat has also joined the exercise to sanitise the aircraft of Azur Air after it landed on Jamnagar Airport. “We received inputs from the Central government agencies that Azur Air had received an email claiming there was a bomb on boards its Goa-bound flight. Our team which was in the area has rushed to the Jamnagar airport,” an officer of the ATS said.

The collector said that if sanitising the plane takes longer, they will shift passengers to hotels. “As of now, they are inside the terminal buildings. But if it takes longer to give all-clear to the plane, immigration officers will allow shifting passengers to hotels after due process,” said Pardhi.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 00:04 IST
