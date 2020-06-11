Rural Ahmedabad: 4 talukas account for 84% of Covid cases 

At present, Dholka has 126 cases, while Daskroi 110 cases, Sanand 75 and Bavla 56, accounting for 84 per cent of the total Covid cases in rural Ahmedabad. (Representational) At present, Dholka has 126 cases, while Daskroi 110 cases, Sanand 75 and Bavla 56, accounting for 84 per cent of the total Covid cases in rural Ahmedabad. (Representational)

In the last one month, people who tested positive for Covid-19 in rural Ahmedabad have increased by eight times, according to government data and 84 per cent of these cases are in four talukas of Sanand, Daskroi, Bavla and Dholka, which are in close proximity with Ahmedabad city. “Residents of Ahmedabad city commute to four talukas of Daskroi, Sanand, Bavla and Dholka daily for work. They have the maximum number of industries. Moreover, people from these talukas travel to Ahmedabad for their needs,” a state government official told The Indian Express explaining the high number of positive cases in these four talukas.

At present, Dholka has 126 cases, while Daskroi 110 cases, Sanand 75 and Bavla 56, accounting for 84 per cent of the total Covid cases in rural Ahmedabad.

The remaining five talukas of the district, located away from Ahmedabad city, have fewer cases. Viramgam has 30 cases, Dhandhuka has 24, Dholera 1, Mandal 5 and Detroj 11 cases. "The five other talukas further away from Ahmedabad city and were more stricter in implementing the lockdown," the official added. The cases have also spiked in some of the areas like Bavla after families living in places like Mumbai returned to their native. For instance, 13 members of a family who returned to Bavla a week ago were tested positive for coronavirus. The district authorities have doubled the Covid-19 tests being conducted in rural Ahmedabad in the last fortnight to a maximum of 1,000 tests a day. "Earlier, about 400-500 tests were being conducted. Now we have doubled it to 800-1,000 tests a day. Ahmedabad rural is conducting the highest number of testing in rural areas of the state," the government official said.

Haryana shows no signs of slowing down

Increased testing is being done when the number of positive cases spiked eight times in one month to 438 cases as on June 9, 2020. While 40 per cent of these cases are in municipalities like Bopal-Ghuma, Sanand, Viramgam and Bavla, equal share of cases (30% each) are emerging from villages and industrial clusters of Ahmedabad district. The cases in Ahmedabad rural form three per cent of the total cases in Ahmedabad district that stood at 14,524 on June 9, 2020.

