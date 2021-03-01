Rupani urges nearly 60 lakh senior citizens to take vaccine

The Chief Minister also made an appeal to the citizens to ensure that the senior citizens of their family and neighbourhood get inoculated.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday appealed to nearly 60 lakh senior citizens of the state to get vaccinated and help the state government in its war against coronavirus.

The vaccination drive for senior citizens will commence in the state on Monday at nearly 2,195 government hospitals and health centres and another 536 private hospitals and clinics. The state has procured sufficient doses, the Chief Minister said and added that a well-trained manpower of 30,000, which includes doctors as well as paramedical staff, would be made available.

From Monday, those getting inoculated at private hospitals will have to pay Rs 100 as processing fee and Rs 150 as vaccine cost. So, people taking the first dose at a private hospital will have to pay Rs 250, and while going for a second dose after a month, an additional Rs 250 will have to be paid.

Rupani added that the state government has completed all necessary preparedness for the success of the vaccination campaign.

CM’s wife Anjali Rupani will also get the jab on Monday at Apollo hospital in Bhat, Gandhinagar.

However, private hospitals claimed that registrations on the Aarogya Setu app that has been integrated with CoWIN app were not open till late Sunday evening. “Registrations are not open on the app. Also, we have not received the vaccine stock. There is very less chance of receiving it late night… hence on Monday there may be only registrations or very few vaccinations at government facilities,” said Dr Bharat Gadhavi, president of Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA).

Out of over 90 hospitals identified in Ahmedabad for the vaccination drive, only 18 were shortlisted in the first phase. Private establishments also expressed concerns over lack of clarity from the state government on the payment mode.

“We have to pay Rs 150 to the state government for each dose but the mode of payment is not clear…,” Dr Gadhavi added.

Seeking co-operation from residents, Rupani stated that the government was always concerned about the health of its citizens and succeeded in its mission of curbing the transition of ‘Covid-19’ with the people’s cooperation and “conscientiousness” of health workers.

Ruling out fear over safety aspects, Rupani stated that the vaccine was completely safe and has no adverse effects. He also appealed to the citizens above the age of 60-year to take both the doses.

