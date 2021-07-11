Rupani to unveil book written by senior BJP leader

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil, will unveil a book written by former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Narottam Patel titled “Antar na jarukhe thi”, during an event in Surat on Sunday.

State ministers and senior political leaders will attend the event where copies of the book will be distributed to the attendees.

The book depicts Patel’s struggles during his early days in politics. “I have written this book in Gujarati for the younger generations and they will get motivated by the struggles I faced during my earlier days. I wrote the book amid the Covid-19 pandemic.” Narottam Patel told The Sunday Express.

Narottam Patel was a state cabinet minister from 1995 to 2012 and has contested five Assembly elections from Choryasi seat in Surat. He joined BJP in 1984.

Hailing from Chanasma taluka in Mehsana district, Patel further said, “The book will be unveiled on July 11, which also marks 86th birthday. I am happy that CM Vijay Rupani will unveil my book.”