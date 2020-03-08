Rupani Holika advice: ‘Add neem leaves, ghee, camphor to fire for virus-free air’

Rupani said the Holika festival should be turned into ‘Arogya Raksha Parv’, at a time when the world is gripped by the novel coronavirus outbreak. (File photo) Rupani said the Holika festival should be turned into ‘Arogya Raksha Parv’, at a time when the world is gripped by the novel coronavirus outbreak. (File photo)

Offering Holi wishes to the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Sunday appealed to people to help “purify the air” by adding cow ghee, dry neem leaves, mustard, camphor and resin to Holika pyres, along with traditional ingredients like coconut, dates and popcorn

Rupani said the festival should be turned into ‘Arogya Raksha Parv’, at a time when the world is gripped by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Quoting Rupani, an official release said, “In the current health-related situation of the world, it is necessary to offer five things, resin, cow ghee, dry neem leaves, mustard, and camphor, to keep the atmosphere clean and insect-free.”

“If this is done, the entire atmosphere will be more pure and virus-free, and insects that cause diseases will be destroyed. Not only that, due to fumigation, the spread of epidemics will be prevented,” it added.

Traditionally, people offer coconut, dates and popcorn in the Holika Dahan as a mark of their faith. Holi falls on Monday in Gujarat, followed by Dhuleti on Tuesday.

