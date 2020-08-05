Rupani chairs meeting of tribal council

The CM pointed out that 7,000 sqm of land, at 50% of the cost, has been allocated for building a hostel in Ahmedabad for providing accommodation to tribal children and youths during their study years. The CM pointed out that 7,000 sqm of land, at 50% of the cost, has been allocated for building a hostel in Ahmedabad for providing accommodation to tribal children and youths during their study years.

Chairing a meeting of the Tribal Advisory Council in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said his government aims at educating all tribal children in the state.

In the last three years, the present government has set up a medical college in every district so that children of tribal areas may become doctors and serve locals, Rupani said while adding that his government has laid special emphasis on setting up science stream schools, science colleges, Eklavya Model Schools and ashram schools.

The CM pointed out that 7,000 sqm of land, at 50% of the cost, has been allocated for building a hostel in Ahmedabad for providing accommodation to tribal children and youths during their study years. He said the tenders for the construction of a Tribal University have also been prepared.

Gujarat Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava and other tribal MLAs were also present at the meeting. Rupani added works worth Rs 5,000 crore are in progress for providing potable drinking water and irrigation water in tribal areas.

