Gujarat: Rupani asks ministers to visit districts to review Covid situation

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday asked the state ministers to visit all districts to review the Covid-19 situation across the state during the next four days.

“In the Cabinet meeting held today, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and have instructed all the ministers incharge of the districts to personally visit their respective districts and hold meetings with elected representatives, officials, leaders of local bodies and review the Covid-19 situation. Any lacuna has to be addressed,” Pradeepsinh Jadeja, state Minister for Home, said after the meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

“In order to control Covid infections in rural areas, they (the ministers) have been asked to take help of sarpanches and local leaders in testing and isolating Covid patients. The chief minister has instructed all the ministers to conduct these visits in next four days (ending Sunday),” he added.

Jadeja said a meeting for better coordination between legislative and executive wings of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation was also held in presence of senior ministers like agriculture minister RC Faldu and state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

“It has also been decided that the MLAs can provide their grants to purchase oxygen or any other material related to Covid,” Jadeja added. The home minister also hit out at the opposition Congress party for criticising the Gujarat government’s handling of Covid crisis in the state. “The Congressmen should first look at how Covid situation is being handled in their states like Rajasthan and Punjab, before commenting about Gujarat,” he said.

Summer vacations for Gujarat schools from May 3

The Gujarat education department has suspended its earlier notification to commence academic session from April 2021 in view of rise in Covid-19 cases.

The summer vacations for schools have been declared in the state from May 3 till June 6. The new academic session will commence in June after the summer vacations, the education department’s government resolution issued Wednesday stated.

The education department through notifications of February 4 and March 23 in 2020 had declared that academic session will commence from June to April as followed in the central board of secondary education.

The academic and non-academic staff of primary, secondary and higher secondary government and private schools have not been assigned any responsibility or duty during summer vacations.