Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Rupala: Gujarat govt to bear cost of drones leased by farmers

Parshottam Rupala

Union minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, while addressing the 11th edition of Agri Asia Exhibition on Friday at Gandhinagar said Gujarat government will be bearing the cost of drones that will be used for agricultural purposes by farmers of the state

“I asked a drone company executive if they would lease drones to farmers.I always had it in mind that small farmers cannot buy drones. The executive said they were going to lease out the drones and the Gujarat government has declared a subsidy wherein the government will pay the lease on behalf of interested farmers. The farmers only have to register themselves,” Rupala said.

Rupala said the drones will be used by the farmers in spraying pesticides and it will help save a lot of labour.

“At a time when the rest of the country is debating how drones can be used in agriculture, the state government is bearing the cost of experimenting it (drones) in the farms of my state,” he said, appreciating chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who was also present at the event.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:52:43 am
Sukhram Rathwa: Gujarat Assembly session for 2 days as BJP govt trying to avoid taking questions

