Run-up to 2030 Commonwealth Games | Ahmedabad civic body to push for green infrastructure, clean air

AMC officials revealed that under this policy, dust sensors have been installed at over 140 construction sites so far.

WITH Ahmedabad set to host the Commonwealth Games (CWG) to be hosted in Ahmedabad in 2030, the city has recently initiated steps for clean air and sustainable urban development, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) authorities said on Monday.

By identifying local sources of pollution, a total of nine hotspot areas have been delineated across the city, including Pirana, Rakhial, Raikhad, Bopal, Vatva, SP Stadium, Chandkheda, Maninagar, and 16 construction and demolition (C and D) waste collection centres. In these areas, targeted action plans with special monitoring have been implemented, making pollution control more effective.

Simultaneously, measures to improve air quality are being undertaken at all these locations.

Of the Rs 652.22 crore grant received, 95.69 per cent, amounting to Rs 624.14 crore, has been utilised, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) authorities said.