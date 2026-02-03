Run-up to 2030 Commonwealth Games | Ahmedabad civic body to push for green infrastructure, clean air

Ahmedabad civic body to push for green infrastructure, clean air

By: Express News Service
4 min readAhmedabadFeb 3, 2026 02:10 PM IST
AhmedabadAMC officials revealed that under this policy, dust sensors have been installed at over 140 construction sites so far.
WITH Ahmedabad set to host the Commonwealth Games (CWG) to be hosted in Ahmedabad in 2030, the city has recently initiated steps for clean air and sustainable urban development, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) authorities said on Monday.

By identifying local sources of pollution, a total of nine hotspot areas have been delineated across the city, including Pirana, Rakhial, Raikhad, Bopal, Vatva, SP Stadium, Chandkheda, Maninagar, and 16 construction and demolition (C and D) waste collection centres. In these areas, targeted action plans with special monitoring have been implemented, making pollution control more effective.

Simultaneously, measures to improve air quality are being undertaken at all these locations.
Of the Rs 652.22 crore grant received, 95.69 per cent, amounting to Rs 624.14 crore, has been utilised, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) authorities said.

“With optimal utilisation of grants received under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission, 16 truck-mounted mist machines are operational in the city. Of these, six mist machines are continuously deployed at the Pirana dumpsite and surrounding areas, while the remaining 10 operate regularly on identified polluted road routes. In addition, a total of 62 mechanical road sweeper machines are operational for PM mitigation,” AMC officials said.

To control pollution originating from the construction sector, under the Good Construction Practices Policy, dust sensors, air quality display boards, and CCTV systems have been made mandatory at construction sites with a built-up area exceeding 20,000 square metres. Further, the use of mist machines, complete covering of excavated soil or sand, provision of barricades and green nets around sites, proper paving of internal access roads, and installation of tyre washer systems at entry and exit points have been mandated.

AMC officials revealed that under this policy, dust sensors have been installed at over 140 construction sites so far. Additionally, the increased use of green nets at construction sites has led to a reduction in penalty collections. Penalties amounting to Rs 1.71 crore were collected from various construction sites during 2024–25, while Rs 1.16 crore have been collected so far in 2025–26.

In the field of construction and demolition (C and D) waste management, 25 C and D waste collection centres have been developed, and a processing plant with a capacity of 1,000 TPD is operational at Gyaspur. By December 2026, another processing plant with an additional capacity of 1,000 TPD will become operational. This will further reduce airborne dust particles through scientific disposal of construction waste.

To maintain environmental balance, with 303 gardens and 118 urban forests developed across the city, has increased Ahmedabad’s green cover to around 12.5 per cent. More than four million saplings were planted during 2024–25.

POLLUTION MANAGEMENT PLAN

  • 16 truck-mounted mist machines are operational across the city, while 62 mechanical road sweeper machines are deployed to reduce road dust for PM mitigation.
  • To control pollution from the construction sector, dust sensors, air quality display boards, and CCTV cameras have been made mandatory at construction sites with a built-up area exceeding 20,000 sq m.
  • To date, dust sensors have been installed at around 140 construction sites.
  • Penalties amounting to Rs 1.71 crore were imposed during 2024–25 and Rs 1.16 crore have been imposed so far in 2025–26 for violations of prescribed norms.
  • In the Construction and Demolition waste management sector, 25 collection centres have been developed, and a 1,000 TPD capacity processing plant is operational at Gyaspur.
  • With 303 gardens and 118 urban forests, the city’s green cover has reached around 12.5 per cent.

