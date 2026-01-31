Run-up to 2030 Commonwealth Games | 4 cricket grounds & international level football ground ready in Ahmedabad: Civic panel chief

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
AS PART of the preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030, four cricket grounds – along with an international level football ground in Vastral – are ready in the city, Devang Dani, chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) standing committee, said on Friday.
“Along with cricket, a sports complex has been prepared in Vastral, in the eastern side of the city and an international-class football ground has been built next to it. There is a plan to prepare a single running track next to it. Thus, along with cricket, the Municipal Corporation has prepared a football ground in Vastral so that the youths of Ahmedabad and Gujarat can participate and practice sports, taking forward the Fit India campaign. An international-level sports complex has been built at Naranpura where the Commonwealth Games will be held. Thus, several steps are being taken by the Municipal Corporation to increase people’s interest in different sports,” Dani told mediapersons after a standing committee meeting on Friday.
A 105 m X 68 m football field has been developed at Vastral Sport Complex, in which two fixed balls and two movable poles have been arranged. A 400-metre grass running track has been constructed around this football ground and a storm water line has also been laid to drain rainwater in the monsoon. A synthetic long jump track has also been constructed next to it.
He said that with the increasing vehicular traffic in the city, work is underway to build over bridges, under bridges and build wall to wall roads. “The left turns will be made free in large numbers. Also, more than 100 signals and junctions will be developed where traffic management will be done in the coming days by using AI technology and coordinating with the police,” Dani assured.
On the distribution of Narmada water in the areas being developed vertically along the Sardar Patel Ring Road in the North-West Zone, South-West Zone and West Zone of the city-the areas which are facing water shortage with the increase in population ratio in buildings of more than 15 floors-an additional quantity of 468 million litres per day (MLD) of Narmada water will be supplied to the AMC.
“The water is distributed from the Jaspur Water Treatment Plant. A presentation was made to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, and the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently. Under which it has been decided to provide an additional 468 MLD of Narmada water. As a result, 18-20 lakh people in the entire North West Zone, South West Zone and West Zone would get the benefit of Narmada water. In the coming period, the quantity of Narmada water will be increased in Gota, Vastrapur, Thaltej, Abadhapur, Sola, Jodhpur, Vejalpur areas,” Dani added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A police officer in Odisha has sparked controversy for dying his hair red, with social media users questioning the appropriateness of his hairstyle. The officer, Rashmi Ranjan Das, has been ordered to change his hair color by his superiors.