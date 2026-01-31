Run-up to 2030 Commonwealth Games | 4 cricket grounds & international level football ground ready in Ahmedabad: Civic panel chief

The Municipal Corporation has prepared a football ground in Vastral so that the youths of Ahmedabad and Gujarat can participate and practice sports, taking forward the Fit India campaign. (File for of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation)

AS PART of the preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030, four cricket grounds – along with an international level football ground in Vastral – are ready in the city, Devang Dani, chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) standing committee, said on Friday.

“Along with cricket, a sports complex has been prepared in Vastral, in the eastern side of the city and an international-class football ground has been built next to it. There is a plan to prepare a single running track next to it. Thus, along with cricket, the Municipal Corporation has prepared a football ground in Vastral so that the youths of Ahmedabad and Gujarat can participate and practice sports, taking forward the Fit India campaign. An international-level sports complex has been built at Naranpura where the Commonwealth Games will be held. Thus, several steps are being taken by the Municipal Corporation to increase people’s interest in different sports,” Dani told mediapersons after a standing committee meeting on Friday.