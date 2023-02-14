RUDA plans transit zone for phase 5 of Ring Road-2

A week after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated phase-3 and phase-4 of the Ring Road-2 (RR2) around Rajkot city, the board of Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Tuesday decided to create a transit-oriented zone (TOZ) for phase-5 of the ring road to connect National Highway 27 to Morbi Road.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the governing board of RUDA decided to create a TOZ within the area categorised as a green-zone between the NH27 and Morbi Road or State Highway 24 (SS24) in the RUDA’s Development Plan, 2031.

Under the Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development Act, 1976, a local body or area development authority gets 40 per cent of land in a given area as land reserved for developing public infrastructure, including roads.

“But this provision of reservation of 40 percent land does not apply if the area is categorised as a green zone in the DP. But the laws provide for creation of TOZ through a green zone. Today, the board decided to create such a TOZ for proposed phase-5 of the RR2,” Amit Arora, chairman of RUDA told The Indian Express after the meeting.

In another decision, RUDA board also decided to reduce the price of its 192 flats constructed for the middle income group (MIG) category from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 18 lakh per unit. These 3BHK flats have been constructed in Munjka area on the western periphery of Rajkot city.

“After the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) reduced the price of its flats for the same category, we were not getting buyers. Therefore, the board decided to reduce the price,” said Arora who is also the municipal commissioner of Rajkot.

Incidentally, the RMC standing committee had decided to slash the price of its 975 units of 3BHK flats.

The board also decided to divide the draft town planning scheme No.40 (Sokhda-Aanandpar (Navagam)) into two.