Ruckus over promotions of upcoming film ‘Loveratri’ in Vadodara

Promotions of the upcoming film ‘Loveratri’ were stalled mid way in Vadodara after Hindu outfit groups disrupted the event Monday evening by waving black flags and raising slogans. As per their promotion schedule, the lead cast of the movie, Ayushman Sharma and Warina Hussain were to drive around the city on a two wheeler to promote their love saga and launch the song of ‘Chougada tara’ a traditional garba song from the movie.

However, the two were intercepted by members of the Shiv Sena at the airport itself, who showed disagreement over the name of the film and disrupted the promotions. The lead cast was then escorted away safely from the airport for a second round of promotions near the Sursagar lake in the old city area where parts of the movie are shot as the lead character in the film is shown as belonging to Vadodara.The promotions were however disrupted again as members of the Karni Sena agitated against the promotions by waving black flags at the cast and chasing them till a distance until the cast was safely withdrawn.

“We will not let the movie be released here in Vadodara if they continue with the same name. We do not have an issue with the movie, but the name of the movie is a disregard for the Hindu culture,” said Tejas Brahmbhatt, spokesperson, Shiv Sena Vadodara. Police was rushed to the spot at both the venues to contain the situation but no arrests or detentions have been made so far.

