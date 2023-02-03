RTI made governance transparent, accountable: YK Sinha

The Right to Information Act has made governance more transparent and accountable, YK Sinha, Chief Information Commissioner of India, said in Narmada district on Friday.

“The RTI Act has also given opportunities for everyday learning while serving the people. The convention also discussed improvements needed in the RTI Act to make it simpler for applicants to pose queries to the government,” Sinha said at the 11th Annual General Convention of the Central Information Commission underway at Ekta Nagar. The event saw participation from the state information commissioners of various states.

Sinha, who presided over the event, said the conference provided a platform to present the best practices under the 17-year-old RTI Act. According to an official release, Sinha also hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the backdrop of whose statue the conference was held, for providing a fine example in public service.