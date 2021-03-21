scorecardresearch
RT-PCR tests for delivery staff: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: March 21, 2021 4:34:25 am
To arrest the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has said it will test delivery personnel of food and related businesses from Sunday onwards at Rs 500.

In a meeting chaired by OSD Rajiv Kumar Gupta, it has been decided that delivery personnel of food and other businesses will be compulsorily tested for Covid-19.

Private laboratories will charge Rs 500 for the RT-PCR tests – a private facility usually charges Rs 800. Eighteen labs have been designated to dot the tests from Sunday. AMC reported 401 cases and two deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday. ens

