RT-PCR tests for delivery staff: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

To arrest the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has said it will test delivery personnel of food and related businesses from Sunday onwards at Rs 500.



In a meeting chaired by OSD Rajiv Kumar Gupta, it has been decided that delivery personnel of food and other businesses will be compulsorily tested for Covid-19.



Private laboratories will charge Rs 500 for the RT-PCR tests – a private facility usually charges Rs 800. Eighteen labs have been designated to dot the tests from Sunday. AMC reported 401 cases and two deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday. ens