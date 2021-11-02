RSS slams attack on Dalit family, calls for end to caste discrimination

Days after a Dalit family was attacked in a village in Gandhidham of Kutch allegedly over their entry in a temple, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in the state slammed the attack, calling for an end to caste-based discriminatory practices.

In a press conference organised at Dr Hedgewar Bhavan in the Kankaria area of Ahmedabad, Bharat Patel, RSS Gujarat Prant Sanghchalak said, “It has been two or three years that the RSS sarasanghachalak (Mohan Bhagwat) had made a call to the society and RSS workers to create an environment that allows temple entry for all, source of water or cremation ground should be for all in a village. Recently, we had gone to Palanpur of Banaskantha where there was a major event in a village, including establishment of a temple and its pratishthan ceremony. As per their customs, two kitchens were supposed to be made in the temple but due to the efforts of RSS workers, the locals were pressured to make just one kitchen for all.”

“ Many times people hesitate to speak up due to societal customs thinking what others would say. Else if you would observe, then at the heart, all Hindus believe that everyone should be allowed in a temple, untouchability or discrimination in water facility shouldn’t be there,” Patel said.

“The fault in Hindu society is that we believe in shastra but not follow them. The RSS is committed towards ensuring that Hindu society follows the sayings of the shastra in true sense. We believe that untouchability should be abolished lock stock and barrel,” he added.

As many as six members of a Dalit family were attacked allegedly by a group of 20 persons at Ner village of Gandhidham in Kutch on October 26 after they entered a Ram temple of the village during a pratisthan ceremony.

Amid outrage from Dalit rights-based activitists and opposition, police arrested 10 accused and the state government announced a compensation of Rs 21 lakh to the Dalit family.

Patel also said that an annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet of senior RSS functionaries was held at Dharwad in Karnataka recently in which a resolution was passed to condemn the recent incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

“We urge the Bangladesh government to not just arrest the accused involved in the attack but also ensure that the minority community over there can live peacefully,” said Patel.