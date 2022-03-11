RSS removes Muhammad Ali Jinnah picture from exhibition in Gujarat

A day after a picture of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, was seen among the pictures of 200 “eminent persons” (vyakti vishesh) with roots in Gujarat, featured at an exhibition organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the venue of its annual three-day meet, it was removed on Thursday.

The Sangh’s annual meet is scheduled to be held at Shree Nishkalanki Narayan Tirthdham Prernapith in Piraña village of Ahmedabad from March 11 to March 13. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP chief JP Nadda are among the top leaders attending the closed-door event.

Ahead of the meet, the RSS Gujarat Prant on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition depicting the culture and history of Gujarat toa cquaint the 1,248 representatives of the Sangh who arrived from all over India with the culture and history of the state.

The Indian Express on Thursday reported that a picture of Jinnah, whose family belonged to Moti Paneli village in Rajkot, was among 200 eminent persons from Gujarat. However, the picture was removed from the exhibition on Thursday at the time of its inauguration.