RSS leader: Solution to all tests is Hindu way of life

Solution to all tests is the Hindu way of life, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Akhil Bhartiya Sah Baudhik Pramukh Sunilbhai Mehta on Sunday.

Mehta was addressing a district mobilisation programme organised by the RSS in Tharad of Banaskantha, “Lakshyavedh 5124”, in which 5,124 volunteers from 419 villages participated.

RSS’ Sunilbhai Mehta said that in the Sangh, the work of personality building is done by building the qualities of patriotism. “A sangh volunteer works hard for the country, society and culture without any expectations. When the country became independent, there was an environment where Hindus were afraid to call themselves Hindus. Today they proudly call themselves Hindus. In today’s challenging environment of the world, everyone feels that the solution to all tests is the Hindu way of life. Today, many people come to see the family system of India including the former Prime Minister of England Margaret Thatcher who visited one of the Sangh’s programme,” Mehta was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the media cell of RSS.

He added, “Hinduism is a way of life where Hindus consider everyone as their own. The work of the Sangh is to unite the entire Hindu society. In order to create harmony, the volunteers of the Sangh meet the leaders of the society and work to remove the bad practices and create an understanding that Hindu society is above every cast..”

Taluka Health Officer Dr Harishchandra Jepal who was present as the chief guest stated that he had no special knowledge about the Sangh but after witnessing the event he realised that there is discipline, service work, there is no caste factor to unite all but the spirit of contributing to nation building is awakened.