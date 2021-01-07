Farmers should continue talks with govt: RSS

As many as 150 senior members affiliated to RSS and other organisations attended the three-day event at Karnavati Dental College in Uvarsad area of Gandhinagar which included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and BJP president JP Nadda among others. (File/Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday said that farmers protesting against the new farm laws should continue holding talks with the central government.

It also said that need for abolishment of caste-based discrimination for social harmony was one of the core agendas discussed during the three-day All India Coordination meet of RSS and 34 “like minded” organisations in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

As many as 150 senior members affiliated to RSS and other organisations attended the three day event at Karnavati Dental College in Uvarsad area of Gandhinagar which included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and BJP president JP Nadda among others.

RSS Joint General Secretary and convenor of the event Dr Krishna Gopal addressed the reporters on the third day of the meet.

When asked about Sangh’s views on the ongoing protest by farmers against the new farm laws, Dr Gopal said, “The RSS believes that the farmers should continue holding talks in a peaceful manner with the government to look for a solution. A solution will only come out if there are talks.”

Dr Gopal further said that ending caste based discrimination and setting up of social harmony was one of the core agendas of the meet.

“During the meet, we discussed various problems the country is facing such as scarcity of water, loss of green cover, lack of social harmony and disruption of family-based value system. We know that due to historic reasons, there has been caste based discrimination in society between upper castes and lower castes. We believe that all are equal in front of the God, Constitution and their mother land irrespective of their caste, language or location. Bring caste-based discrimination to end and setting up of social harmony in country was one of our agendas,” said Dr Gopal.

On the issue of state governments introducing legislation against “love Jihad “ and the presence of JP Nadda at the event, Dr Gopal said, “Love Jihad did not find any mention in our meet. JP Nadda is a member of our sangh and he had attended the meet.”

The veteran RSS leader also said that the Sangh will work to connect with over 10 crore families in India in regard to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.

“After the Bhumi Poojan event at Ram temple site on August 5 last year, there is a lot of excitement in the country and the world regarding construction of a huge temple. Our concerned unit has contacted with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and informed them that they are also contributing their part in the construction. Our volunteers wll reach 5 lakh villages and connect with over 10 crore families in India in regard with the temple,” said Dr Gopal.

