Friday, August 05, 2022

RSS demands legal inquiry into Morbi school incident

In a letter written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by Khemchand Patel, president of the Gujarat unit of Samajik Samrasta Manch, an offshoot organization of RSS, the incident in Morbi school has been brought to list.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 6, 2022 1:25:48 am
Patel further wrote, "We call upon the education department to conduct a legal inquiry into the matter and take action."

A day after the midday meal (MDM) contractor, a Dalit, alleged that students of OBC communities in village primary school in Morbi were “not eating the meal in the school cooked by Dalits”, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemned the incident and demanded a legal inquiry into the matter.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by Khemchand Patel, president of the Gujarat unit of Samajik Samrasta Manch, an offshoot organization of RSS, the incident in Morbi school has been brought to list.

“It is an extremely unfortunate event and the Samajik Samrasta Manch condemns it in strong words. The souls of children are pure that’s why they are considered a form of God. However such incidents where students were seen not eating food at a school bring up an issue of concern for society… We call upon society to have a thought-provoking discussion on this issue,” said Patel in his letter.

Recently, education and revenue department officials of Morbi reached the primary school after the cook raised allegations. As per a statement given by the District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) to The Indian Express on August 4, “it was not an issue of caste bias. Students are opting out of eating mid-day meal.”

Patel further wrote, "We call upon the education department to conduct a legal inquiry into the matter and take action."

