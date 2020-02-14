RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Ahmedabad today

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be coming to Ahmedabad on February 14. (File) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be coming to Ahmedabad on February 14. (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be coming to Ahmedabad on February 14 to inaugurate the newly built Dr Hedgewar Bhavan and address a public lecture.

According to RSS leaders in Ahmedabad, Bhagwat will address a public lecture on the “Role of India in Global Context” at Dinesh Hall Ashram road in the city on Saturday evening. On Sunday morning, he will inaugurate Dr Hedgewar Bhawan as the new headquarters of RSS Ahmedabad in Karnavati area.

“The Hedgewar Bhavan in Ahmedabad has been since 1964, founded in the memory of our founding father Keshav Hedgewar. Now, we have re-constructed the building keeping in mind the current needs of our office. Bhagwat ji will be coming for Vastu Puja and Gau Pujan which will be held on Sunday,” said Hitendra Mojidra, Trustee, Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti.

