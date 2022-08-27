scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

RSS body Bharatiya Kisan Sangh protests demanding uniform power tariff for farmers in state

The state currently has horse-power-based tariff of Rs 200 per horse power per month, metered tariff at 60 paise per unit and Tatkal tariff at 80 paise per unit.

Since 2001, the Gujarat government has been providing metered connections for agricultural purposes. (File Photo)

Seeking parity in electricity tariff for agricultural purposes, farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) protested against the Gujarat government in Gandhinagar Friday.

“Since the past two years, we have been making representations to the state government, seeking uniform tariff for the electricity used by farmers for agricultural purposes. There is a lot of difference between tariffs charged from farmers who are billed as per the horse-power of motors they use and those using electricity meters. The government has not been able to solve it till now, despite forming a committee to look into the issue,” said RK Patel, General secretary of BKS Gujarat unit.

“We have protested at taluka and district levels and now we are here in Gandhinagar. We have been protesting since Thursday and we will continue till the government finds a solution to this issue,” Patel told The Indian Express.

According to Patel, a farmer having an old horse-power based connection pays less than those with a new meter connection. “This issue is now creating a rift between brothers who have an old electricity connection —where tariff is based on horse-power — and new electricity connection which is metered. We have been asking the state government to charge all farmers based on horse power of their motors. For those having meters, the government on behalf of the farmers can pay the additional cost,” he added.

Since 2001, the Gujarat government has been providing metered connections for agricultural purposes. The state currently has horse-power-based tariff of Rs 200 per horse power per month, metered tariff at 60 paise per unit and Tatkal tariff at 80 paise per unit.

Sagar Rabari, a farm leader associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Becharaji of North Gujarat, says the issue of having different tariffs for agricultural connections is old and the BJP government has not been able to implement a uniform tariff in the past two decades. “Now that the state assembly elections are near, BKS which is an arm of BJP, has raked up the issue which their own government has not been able to solve, despite being in power for the last 20 odd years,”Rabari added.

The Gujarat government already incurs a subsidy of over Rs 7,000 crore in providing electricity at cheap rates. An unit of electricity, as per the state government, costs between Rs 7-8.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:49:11 am
