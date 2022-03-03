RSS annual meet in Ahmedabad this month; Bhagwat and Dattatreya to attend

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise its three-day annual “All India Representatives Meet” in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad this month, which will be attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat among other top leaders.

A statement released by the RSS on Thursday morning said the annual meet from March 11 to March 13 will see the presence of all office bearers of the organisation, including its sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat, sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, sahsarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya among other leaders.

“This meeting is of utmost importance from the decision-making point of view of RSS and during the meet, various plans and decisions for the upcoming years will also be finalised. All office-bearers of RSS are expected to attend. In the meeting, reports of last year’s activities, the coming year’s work expansion plan of Sangh, Sangh Shiksha Varg and the contextual present scenario are scheduled to be discussed. Resolutions on some issues are also expected,” said Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar in the statement.

“All elected representatives of prants, all zonal and prant level sanghchalaks, karyavahs, pracharaks along with Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan mantris and their deputies from various Sangh inspired organisations are also expected to be present,” added Ambekar.

He also said the meeting will be conducted following all Covid-related protocols and that the expected number of karyakartas for the meeting has been lowered.