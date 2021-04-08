RSS announces soil conservation campaign in Gujarat

"The time has come for us to contemplate how to retain sufficient amounts of carbon, bacteria, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and other ingredients in the soil," Manoj Solanki, 'margdarshak' for 'Bharatiya Krishi Chintan' said. (Representational Image)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Gujarat announced on Thursday that it will organise state-wide awareness campaign on soli nutrition and conservation for a month.

According to RSS officials, 33 religious, social and farming organisations across Gujarat will hold ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony in 11,000 villages of the state from April 13 to May 13 this year.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Manoj Solanki, ‘margdarshak’ for ‘Bharatiya Krishi Chintan’ said, “For the past many years, a misconception has been formed that land is a financial source which can be exploited more and more for production to meet human needs. However, the truth is that due to overuse of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and medicines, at least 30% land on this planet has turned infertile.”

“The time has come for us to contemplate how to retain sufficient amounts of carbon, bacteria, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and other ingredients in the soil. For that matter, a national level public awareness campaign is to be held where farming experts, scientists, soil experts, community leaders, farmers, government officials and political leaders along with religious organisations will get involved,” he added.