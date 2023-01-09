RS Sodhi resigns as managing director of Amul, Jayen Mehta appointed interim MD

After more than a decade at the helm, R S Sodhi has resigned as the managing director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which owns the Amul brand. Jayen Mehta has been appointed as the MD for an interim period.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sodhi said: “Yes, I have resigned today. I was already on extension for the last two years and I had continued on the request of the Board (of GCMMF). Jayen Mehta, my colleague who had been with the federation for the last 32 years and is the chief operating officer of the GCMMF has been appointed as the new managing director.”

Sodhi added, “I am also the president of the Indian Dairy Association and it was getting difficult to handle the increasing work.” In June 2021, Sodhi was unanimously elected to the Board of the International Dairy Federation (IDF).

Sodhi said he joined the GCMMF in March 1982 as a senior sales officer and had retired on December 31, 2020. “I was a part of the first batch that passed out of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA),” he said.