Rs 800 cr given to 40 lakh farmers under PM Kisan Yojana in Gujarat

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana), approximately Rs 800 crore has been distributed to more than 40 lakh farmers in Gujarat during the month of April, state government officials said on Tuesday.

“The first advance payment under the PM Kisan Yojana has been made in to the bank accounts of more than 40 lakh farmers in Gujarat. The cumulative Rs 800 crore has been transfered for the month of April,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to the chief minister while addressing media persons at Gandhinagar.

He said the money has been given to help farmers continue with the agricultural activities in midst of the lockdown. Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government gives Rs 6000 annually to each farmer in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each.

Covid compensation extended to all govt employees

On Tuesday, the state government extended the Rs 25 lakh compensation package to all government employees fighting the battle against Covid-19.

“This compensation package of Rs 25 lakh is now applicable to all the government employees who are in the front-line in the fight against Covid-19,” said Kumar. On Sunday Chief minister Vijay Rupani had announced this package for police personnel, employees of health, revenue, civil supplies departments and fair price shop owners. This compensation will be paid to the kin of the government servant if he/she contracts the disease and passes away while doing their duty during the lockdown.

Talking about the supply of essential commodities, the IAS officer said that on Tuesday over 6.25 lakh litres of additional milk was collected from farmers who used to earlier supply it to private dairies. The state government had earlier allowed farmers connected with private dairies to sell their milk to the 18 milk cooperative unions in Gujarat. This step was taken after the private dairies were closed during lockdown. These milk cooperative unions in Gujarat collect approximately 210 lakh litres of milk daily from farmers in the state.

Kumar also said that the vegetable market in Ahmedabad has been shifted from Jamalpur to Jetalpur on Tuesday and there are no issues regarding supply of vegetables in the city. He said that the APMC in Surat city was shutdown on Monday and now it will be reopened on Wednesday after certain facilities to maintain social distancing were added.

