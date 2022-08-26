Rs 7,300-cr EV battery unit to come up in Ahmedabad

During his two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 7,300-crore electric vehicle battery manufacturing unit of Suzuki Motor Gujarat at Hansalpur in Ahmedabad district on August 28.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 11,000-crore vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, the same day. The facility will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world.

The PM will lay the foundation stones remotedly from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

At Hansalpur, the Suzuki Motors Corporation is already manufacturing lithium batteries in a joint venture with Denso and Toshiba Corporation.

At Khadi Utsav to be addressed by PM, 7,500 women artisans from across the state will spin charkha live. Nirmal Harindran At Khadi Utsav to be addressed by PM, 7,500 women artisans from across the state will spin charkha live. Nirmal Harindran

The PM will also address the Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on August 27 at 5.30 pm that will have 7,500 women artisans from across Gujarat spinning charkha live at the venue. The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing the “Evolution of Charkhas” by displaying 22 charkhas from different generations used since 1920s, from those used during the freedom struggle to the charkhas that use the latest technology.

A live demonstration of the production of Ponduru Khadi will also be held. At the event, the PM will also inaugurate the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a foot over bridge at Sabarmati.

On August28, PM Modi will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj at 10 am. The memorial has been built in an area of around 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after around 13,000 lives were lost during the 2001 earthquake. The memorial carries names of the deceased.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj that includes the inauguration of the 357-kilometre Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar Project. The inauguration planned earlier was delayed after the canal developed breaches. A part of the canal was inaugurated by the PM in 2017. The canal would help in providing irrigation facilities in Kachchh and drinking water in all 948 villages and 10 towns of the Kachchh district.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various other projects, including the new automatic milk processing and packing plant of Sarhad Dairy, Regional Science Centre, Bhuj, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre at Gandhidham, Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar, Bhuj 2 sub-station at Nakhatrana. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore, including the Bhuj-Bhimasar Road.