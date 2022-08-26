scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Rs 7,300-cr EV battery unit to come up in Ahmedabad

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 11,000-crore vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, the same day.

Narendra Modi, electric vehicle battery manufacturing unit, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsWeavers prepare new model charkhas in Ahmedabad on Thursday, ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit. Nirmal Harindran

During his two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 7,300-crore electric vehicle battery manufacturing unit of Suzuki Motor Gujarat at Hansalpur in Ahmedabad district on August 28.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 11,000-crore vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, the same day. The facility will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world.

The PM will lay the foundation stones remotedly from Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

At Hansalpur, the Suzuki Motors Corporation is already manufacturing lithium batteries in a joint venture with Denso and Toshiba Corporation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...
Narendra Modi, electric vehicle battery manufacturing unit, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News At Khadi Utsav to be addressed by PM, 7,500 women artisans from across the state will spin charkha live. Nirmal Harindran

The PM will also address the Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on August 27 at 5.30 pm that will have 7,500 women artisans from across Gujarat spinning charkha live at the venue. The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing the “Evolution of Charkhas” by displaying 22 charkhas from different generations used since 1920s, from those used during the freedom struggle to the charkhas that use the latest technology.

A live demonstration of the production of Ponduru Khadi will also be held. At the event, the PM will also inaugurate the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a foot over bridge at Sabarmati.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

On August28, PM Modi will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj at 10 am. The memorial has been built in an area of around 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after around 13,000 lives were lost during the 2001 earthquake. The memorial carries names of the deceased.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj that includes the inauguration of the 357-kilometre Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar Project. The inauguration planned earlier was delayed after the canal developed breaches. A part of the canal was inaugurated by the PM in 2017. The canal would help in providing irrigation facilities in Kachchh and drinking water in all 948 villages and 10  towns of the Kachchh district.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Ahmedabad

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various other projects, including the new automatic milk processing and packing plant of Sarhad Dairy, Regional Science Centre, Bhuj, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre at Gandhidham, Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar, Bhuj 2 sub-station at Nakhatrana. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore, including the Bhuj-Bhimasar Road.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:28:21 am
Next Story

Work on 14 NH stretches hit by cost, time overruns

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement