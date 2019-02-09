Rs 400-crore fisheries scam: Court issues bailable warrant against Gujarat minister

A special anti-corruption court in Gandhinagar on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Solanki for failing to appear before it in connection with the Rs 400-crore fisheries scam. The court also asked the minister to furnish Rs 50,000 bond by the next hearing fixed on March 2.

Advertising

The special court was hearing the case in which, apart from Solanki, former agriculture minister Dileep Sanghani, ex-officers of Fisheries department Victar Kharadi, Kamlesh Tabiyar, Chandrika Shah and Pradhyuman Bhatt are also facing corruption charges.

Solanki was supposed to appear before the special court in Gandhinagar following the order of the Gujarat High Court in December 2018. After both Solanki and his lawyer failed to appear in the court, the judge issued the bailable warrant. This case is at the stage of framing of charges.

The special court in 2017 had issued summons to Solanki and Sanghvi to appear before it. Both the BJP leaders challenged the summons in the High Court. The High Court rejected their petitions in December last year and directed them to appear in the court. The High Court remarked that there was “more than a prima facie case to proceed against” the two leaders.

In 2008, a Palanpur-based businessman Ishaq Maradia had filed a petition in the High Court, alleging corruption in allotting fishing contracts. He alleged that minister Solanki, who was MoS Fisheries even then, allotted the contracts of 58 dams without following the procedure of tender. Following several rounds of litigation, the case was given to Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB), which established that there was a scam.

Advertising

The report found that the BJP leaders could be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The ACB report stated that Solanki was “guilty of changing the policy despite not being competent” to do so and, therefore, he could be booked for corruption. The report concluded that the total scam in the case was worth about Rs 1.6 crore and had the Gujarat High Court not intervened in the matter, it could have gone up to Rs 21 crore. The report revealed that all the accused persons in collusion and connivance with each other and by abusing their position caused a loss of Rs 21,04,64,515 to the government exchequer over a period of five years by arbitrarily awarding contracts to different parties for their personal gain.” The order also states that the overall scam is of about Rs 400 crore.